Marion County Sheriff's Department searching for missing man

CITRA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Authorities said that Richard D'arcy Paul Duncan Jr. left his home at 22340 NE 77th Terrace Road in Citra, Friday on a three-wheel bicycle with baskets on the front and back. They also said he was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and blue shorts.

Authorities said that Duncan was picked up by a neighbor Friday night and dropped off around 9 p.m. near the Kingdom Church in Anthony (Highway 316/Jacksonville Road). Before he left, Duncan made statements that have his friends and law enforcement concerned for his wellbeing.

Authorities said that Duncan requires daily medication that he may not have with him. The Sheriff's Department asks if you have any information on his location to call 911.

