Marion deputy's quick thinking saves 3-month-old boy's life

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County deputy driving home from his shift was in the right place at the right time Wednesday when he was flagged down by a woman whose 3-month-old son was unresponsive, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Jeremie Nix spotted the mother and baby at Southeast Lake Weir Avenue and Southeast 17th Street around 5:30 p.m. The woman told Nix her son, Kingston, was unresponsive. Nix performed several life-saving measures without success. He then put the 3-month-old in his patrol car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Center, Sheriff's Office officials said.

Once Kingston was in the hands of medical staff, they were able to revive him. Deputies said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The whole effort was captured on Nix's dash camera video. Watch the video at the bottom of this story.

"Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today," a post on the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page read."We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!"

Nix will speak to News 6 at 2:30 p.m. about his heroic efforts.

