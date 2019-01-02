Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission presents final report to state

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission presented its final report to state officials Wednesday in Tallahassee, WPLG-TV reported.

A 407-page preliminary report released last month cited a breakdown in security procedures and protocol that contributed to the Valentine's Day mass shooting at the Parkland school.

"Unlocked and opened gates were regularly left unstaffed for long periods of time on the MSDHS campus," the report said. "School administrators cited a lack of personnel as the explanation for the unstaffed and open gates. This explanation is unacceptable as leaving open perimeter gates unstaffed is a breach of effective security protocols."

The 15-member panel was also critical of the Broward Sheriff's Office for its delayed response to the shooting.

Among the recommendations made are armed assailant training for school personnel, bulletproof glass on classroom windows and arming teachers.

Seventeen people were killed and 17 others were wounded when former student Nikolas Cruz entered a building on campus armed with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The report was submitted to the governor and Florida House and Senate.

