Police: Markeith Loyd used same gun to kill ex-girlfriend, Orlando officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lt. Debra Clayton was lying on her back when Markeith Loyd fatally shot her "execution style" in the neck during their encounter at an Orlando Walmart on Jan. 9, according to a newly released warrant.

Clayton was leaving the John Young Parkway grocery store around 7:15 a.m. when a woman approached her and told her that Loyd, who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, was behind her in line at the store.

Loyd wore camouflage pants, black shoes and a black shirt with the word "Security" printed on it. Underneath it was the same type of bulletproof vest that the Orlando Police Department uses, officials said. The murder suspect was at the store buying a black hoodie and some grocery items.

Clayton ran approximately 10 feet behind Loyd as he ran between two concrete pillars. Loyd looped around one of the pillars, drew his gun and pointed it at Clayton, the report said. Clayton pulled out her gun and turned to run toward the parking lot when Loyd fired three rounds at her, according to police.

One of the bullets hit Clayton in her right hip, causing her to fall on the ground and hit her face on the pavement. The other two bullets struck vehicles that were parked nearby.

Still lying on the ground with no way to take cover, the officer rolled onto her back and aimed at Loyd, the report said.

The suspect walked toward Clayton and fired several shots, police said. Clayton fired at him seven times. Loyd ran counterclockwise around Clayton, took aim toward her head and fired several more rounds, the warrant said.

The exchange of gunfire lasted 6 seconds.

Clayton was struck four times: one bullet in the hip, another going through her buttock and shattering her hipbone; one in the thigh and one going through her neck and lodging in her shoulder.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Clayton could have survived all the bullets except the one to her neck. Based on the projectile of that bullet, Loyd was standing over Clayton when he fired the fatal shot, police said.

Three officers at the scene tried to administer CPR until paramedics arrived and took Clayton to Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

Clayton and Loyd both fired their weapons eight times during the exchange. Loyd used the same gun that he used to kill 24-year-old Dixon on Dec. 13 in Pine Hills, police said.

After the final shots were fired, Loyd ran to a car parked nearby and "casually (left) the area," according to police.

Loyd drove the dark green Mercury to Royal Oak Apartments and fired two shots when he saw a deputy approaching him in an unmarked car, police said. He then carjacked a man at gunpoint and drove the victim's 2013 Volkswagen Passat through a fence, police said.

The Volkswagen was found unoccupied at Brookside Apartments with Loyd's clothes inside. A hole in the shirt indicated that he had been shot in the chest, but the bulletproof vest prevented him from being injured.

The warrant, which was released Friday after Loyd's first court appearance on the charges related to Clayton's death, did not detail what happened during the nine-day manhunt for Loyd.

Loyd was arrested Tuesday night at an abandoned home in the Carver Shores neighborhood. When he was questioned by police, Loyd repeatedly "grumbled incoherently" in response to questions about why he shot Clayton when she was already on her back, police said.

He told police that Clayton drew her weapon first and she wouldn't have been killed if she had waited for backup.

Loyd claimed self-defense in Dixon's death. Loyd said Dixon's brother, Ronald Stewart, attacked him during the encounter. Stewart is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense in connection with Clayton's death.

He also faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful killing of an unborn child by death of the mother, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with Dixon's death.

