Masked pair robs Osceola bank employees at gunpoint, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two people who were wearing masks when they robbed bank employees at gunpoint in Osceola County, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, both people were dressed in all black, wore masks and were carrying handguns when they approached employees who were attempting to open the PNC Bank at 8321 Champions Gate Boulevard Wednesday before 8:30 a.m.

Once an alarm went off, the pair fled, leaving only with personal items they stole from bank employees, deputies said.

Authorities said they believe the pair traveled to the bank in a white Toyota Camry stolen out of Orange County, which investigators later located in a community near the bank.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

