Massage Envy therapist pleads guilty to sexually attacking customer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida massage therapist was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender in connection with a sexual battery case.

Cesar Guerrero pleaded guilty to sexual battery and avoided jail time in the deal. He was originally facing 7-15 years in prison. Guerrero was also forced to give up his massage license.

Guerrero was accused of sexually assaulting and groping a woman at the Massage Envy in Winter Garden in December 2015.

Since then, other women have come forward with accusations, one of which resulted in a civil lawsuit against Clermont's Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, where Guerrero also worked.

The other cases have not yet warranted criminal charges.

The Massage Envy case's victim, whom News 6 is not identifying because she's the victim of sexual assault, took the stand, saying the years since the incident have been agonizing.

"I will not stand here today to recount the pain, the suffering, the tears and the strife," she said. "My only hope for you is that you seek the professional help that you need and understand why you did what you did and why you are the way you are."

Guerrero did not respond to the victim.



