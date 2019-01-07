McDonald's offers its first-ever vegetarian Happy Meal

The people have spoken: As it turns out, McDonald’s was hearing quite a bit of feedback regarding its vegetarian options, or lack therefore of, so the chain restaurant got serious about making a change.

For the first time in the company’s storied history, McDonald’s now has a main dish that’s vegetarian. Right now, it’s only offered in the U.K., but that could change.

Now, of course, people have been finding ways to make the existing menu items vegetarian in nature, probably as long as the burger giant has been in business. Who hasn’t heard of the “burger-less burger” hack -- meaning, essentially a grilled cheese?

But this isn’t that.

This new option, which is offered in a Happy Meal and as an adult sandwich, features a breaded red pesto goujon wrap.

Photo provided by McDonald's



If you're scratching your head thinking, "What's that?", you're probably not alone. The goujon is made from yellow split peas, tomato, Arborio rice, sun-dried tomato pesto, tomato paste, red pepper, olive oil, herbs and some sugar, and is served with ketchup and shredded lettuce.

A similar sandwich is called the Spicy Veggie Wrap, and it’s now listed on the main adult menu. The only difference seems to be the addition of spicy relish and red onion.

The ingredients are dairy-free and vegan, but McDonald’s labels this a vegetarian product because the tortilla wrap goes through the same toaster as the chain’s burger buns, which contain milk.

The wrap debuted last week.

