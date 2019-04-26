All food destroyed after meat case sparks fire at Holly Hill Winn-Dixie

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Winn-Dixie grocery store in Holly Hill is expected to be closed for a while after a meat case sparked a fire, damaging food products throughout the store, according to fire officials.

Holly Hill Fire Department officials said the fire was believed to have started at the store on Nova Road around 5:18 a.m. Friday from an electrical issue in the meat case that held packaged chicken.

The fire set off two sprinklers that were able to put out most of the flames, but the building was still filled with smoke, which significantly damaged food products throughout the entire store, officials said.

The Fire Department said the food items are expected to be deemed a total loss and that the store will likely be closed for an extended period of time.

No one was inside the building at the time, officials said.

Officials with Southeastern Grocers LLC said they're working with the Fire Department to determine the extent of the damage and how much repairs could cost.

It was not immediately clear what will happen to employees while the store is closed.

No other details were available.

