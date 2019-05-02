Meet Grace: Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Meet Grace, a cute new female western gorilla that was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Wednesday.

Grace was born to mother Kashata and father Gino, who were selected to breed as part of the Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

(Credit: Disney)

Grace got her name from the GRACE gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is dedicated to helping gorillas orphaned by poaching.

Animal Kingdom guests can see Grace and her family on the Gorilla Falls Exploration trail.

