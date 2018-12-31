Meet Sniffles, the noseless Florida dog that's warming hearts

CHULUOTA, Fla. - You might have heard about Sniffles, the dog that lost his nose after being attacked by larger dogs. It's a story that's gone viral, warming hearts nationwide.

A few days before Christmas, Sniffles was rescued by Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida.

He's a special needs dog because he doesn't have a nose, but despite the rough life Sniffles has had, he's kept his sweet misdemeanor.

Veterinary technician Genesis Díaz works at Chulouta Veterinarian Hospital, where Sniffles has been receiving treatment.

"What makes him so special, I really like the way he looks at me. Sometimes he'll perch up on my bed and just give me that look, it's like, 'OK, I want to snuggle now,'" Díaz said.

Rebecca Lynch, president of Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, said Sniffles has all the makings of a perfect pup.

"He's good with other dogs, he loves to snuggle. He wags his tail. He gives Eskimo kisses with what would be a nose," Lynch said.

Lynch added that Sniffles was a stray in Puerto Rico and was attacked by larger dogs.

"He suffered multiple injuries, but the biggest, obviously, was the loss of his nose. He went through three surgeries in Puerto Rico," Lynch said.

He miraculously survived but was left with other injuries that require daily attention.

"He also has a hole in the roof of his mouth that's gonna require flushing and cleaning two to three times a day," Lynch said.

In March, an animal rescue group brought Sniffles to Florida, where he was adopted.

Lynch said he repeatedly escaped that home until Orange County Animal Services picked him up and Poodle and Pooch Rescue took him in.

Currently, he's cared for by Díaz, but it's only temporary.

"It's gonna be hard to let him go, for sure. I've just learned he is a normal dog, to treat him with the same kind of love and care as other dogs would get. Whoever does take him, he's gonna need a lot of care," Díaz said.

Lynch said the organization hopes Sniffles' case will help other animals, too.

"Our biggest need now is donations and foster homes, so while Sniffles is unique in appearance, he's not unique in what we see and what we do every day. He's showed why it's dangerous to be a stray and dispose of dogs. We encourage people to go to their local shelters and adopt a dog in need. We want him to be the ambassador for rescue. He's going to be OK, we've gotten so many applications for him," Lynch said.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has received more than 100 applications to adopt Sniffles. Shelter employees are currently reviewing them to make sure he goes to the right family.

