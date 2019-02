ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida board of trustees postponed its meeting to discuss the approval and release of recently resigned President Dale Whittaker. Last week, Whittaker submitted his resignation following controversy over the institution's misuse of funds. He had been on the job for less than a year.

“We are postponing this meeting until the board of trustees can review the forthcoming report from the House Committee on Public Integrity and Ethics and for trustees to review the additional depositions that have been recently released,” said Chairman Robert Garvy.

Since Whittaker’s resignation, the school's vice president for administration and finance, chief financial officer and board of trustees chairman have left their positions.

Late last year, it was discovered that the school misused $38 million for the construction of the newly opened Trevor Colbourn Hall.

The UCF board of trustees is set to meet again on March 21.



