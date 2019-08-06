Roommates accused of lewd battery on 14-year-old child

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pair of roommates are accused of committing lewd battery on a 14-year-old child, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a tip about two men, later identified as Michael Howell and Brian Maynard, possibly having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

When authorities went to Yucatan Place in Poinciana on Sunday, they said Howell admitted to the lewd battery. He was arrested that day and Maynard was arrested the next day based on information that came to light during the investigation, a news release said.

They both face a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years of age.

Deputies said they believe that there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

