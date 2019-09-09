Men pointed handgun at McDonald's employee over cold burgers, deputies say

A screenshot from body camera video showing Flagler County deputies searching the car of two men accused of threatening McDonald's employees with weapons. (Image: FCSO)

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two men are accused of threatening employees at a McDonald's drive-thru after they were unhappy with their meals, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Employees said Jawan Davis, 20, and his passenger, Jordon Dunn, 20, both of St. Augustine, pulled into the drive-thru at 3:30 a.m. Monday and asked that their food be remade. Employees said both men pulled out weapons "in a threatening manner."

"They pulled their guns on me saying that their food was cold and demanding it be remade," an employee said in a 911 call.



"They pulled (the guns) out and quote on quote said ‘I do not play about my food,'" the employee said.

A staff member told the men they would remake their food and then called 911, according to the call.



"They are currently at the first window," the employee told dispatchers. "They think we are remaking their food."

When multiple Flagler County deputies arrived at the McDonald's on Belle Terre Parkway at 3:51 a.m. the suspects were still in the drive-thru.

Dunn told deputies he didn't want the burgers because "they were cold" and Davis was playing around saying "they're taking too long" and "I don't play about my food."

Deputies said they found a BB gun and a second handgun, both in plain view, inside the car. The serial number on the handgun showed it was stolen in St. John's County, according to the report. A small amount of marijuana was also found inside the passenger's side door, deputies said.

Davis and Dunn were arrested and booked into the Flagler County. Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm. Dunn is charged with marijuana possession and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.