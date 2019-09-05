Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

MIAMI - Ryan Fitzpatrick will be making his first start at quarterback with the Miami Dolphins when the team opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins have missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

The Ravens won the AFC North in 2018.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, according to a report from programminginsider.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Baltimore is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 37.5



