Mickey Mouse & friends are back to help put your kid to bed

School is back in full swing and so are kid’s bedtime routines.

To help weary parents, Disney and its stores have brought back its effort to take the stress out of bedtime and add a little fun before kids fall asleep.

The Disney Bedtime Hotline allows kids to hear from their favorite characters by calling 877-7-MICKEY.

There are six special messages this year, from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

The phone number will be available through Sept. 30.

According to the Disney Store and its "sleep shop" website, about 77 percent of parents are exhausted by trying to get their kids to bed.

And only about half of children go to bed and wake up at consistent times.

The Disney Store is also updating its "sleep shop" with items that include plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers, new pajama sets and more.

There is also a new subscription program called Disney Bedtime Adventure Box for $27.99 per box.

