Deputies: New Smyrna Beach teacher had sexual relationship with 8th grader

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old former New Smyrna Beach Middle School science teacher was arrested Wednesday after an eighth-grade student told his parents about their alleged secret sexual relationship.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the relationship between Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, and the 14-year-old boy started in November.

The investigation started after the victim told his parents about the relationship Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The student told a detective that Peterson sent him nude photos and came to his home after 11 p.m. and picked him up, bringing him home around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. the next day.

The victim told authorities that Peterson said he couldn't tell anyone about their relationship or they would get in trouble. He said she bought him marijuana.

Detectives noted that the victim's grades started to suffer after the alleged relationship began.

Peterson is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday morning and her charges carry a $25,000 bail.

Officials with the Volusia County School District said Peterson has resigned from her teaching position. A spokesperson for the district said Peterson worked for the district since 2010, first as a substitute teacher and later at Creekside Middle from 2013 to 2016 and then New Smyrna Beach Middle School as a science teacher since August 2016.

Detectives said they are looking for any possible additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.