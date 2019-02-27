Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old St. Cloud boy

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old St. Cloud boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday that Alexander Napolillo was last seen in the 520 block of Carolina Avenue in St. Cloud.

Alexander was described as a white boy with brown hair and blue eyes. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow "Dead Pool" hat, a multicolored jacket that has a peace sign on the back, a long-sleeved camouflaged shirt, blue jeans and camo boots.

Officials said Alexander may be traveling in a white 2005 Buick van with the Florida tag JWPM57.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police or 911.

