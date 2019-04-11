Missing children last seen with mother 1 week ago, Marion deputies say

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Robert Dean Jr., 7-year-old Zayden Slater and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley, who deputies say were last seen April 4 with their mother.

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are looking for three missing and endangered children who haven't been seen in a week, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 12-year-old Robert Dean Jr., 7-year-old Zayden Slater and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley were last seen April 4 with their mother, Amanda Manypenny, at 5751 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala.

Authorities said the children are homeless and have been living around drugs and other hazardous conditions.

Deputies say three missing Marion County children were last seen with their mother, Amanda Manypenny, one week ago.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Manypenny hasn't been bringing the children to meet with investigators from the Department of Children and Families and the DCF has now obtained a pickup order that has been signed by a judge.

Anyone who has seen the children or their mother, who is pictured above, is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.