Missing former Stetson student found in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A former student from Stetson University who went missing last Sunday has been found.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said deputies located Valentina Arango, who was located alone at a rest stop along I-275 on the north side of Sunshine Skyway Bridge at 12:14 p.m.

Arango was taken into protective custody for a mental health evaluation and was in good physical condition, deputies said.

Before being located, Arango was last seen on Aug. 18 at her home in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard.

