Missing Florida mom found dead but children still not located

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who went missing with her four children has been found dead but authorities have not yet located her children, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Casei Jones, 32, was reported missing Saturday by family members who hadn't seen her or her four children -- Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 -- for six weeks. The family lived in Summerfield.

On Monday, deputies said Casei Jones was found dead near Brantley County, Georgia. Details on the circumstances of her death were not immediately available.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the whereabouts of the children.

Casei Jones' husband, 38-year-old Michael Wayne Jones Jr., was found in Georgia and is being questioned in connection with his wife's death. Records show a second-degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for more updates on this developing story.

