Mitigation program aims to help people in Volusia County prepare for hurricane season

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A wind hazard mitigation program is aimed to helped people in Volusia County as they prepare for hurricane season.

The program can help homeowners with covering the following:

Window and doors.

Gable-end tie-downs

Wind-rated garage doors

Community information specialist Pat Kuehn said the funds cannot be used for window replacement.

This is only for homeowners in Volusia County except in the city limits of Daytona Beach and Deltona, according to Kuehn.

Kuehn said if a homeowner lives at the property for five years and complies with the program standards, the loan will be forgiven.

If you want to see if you are eligible for the program, click this link.



