MLB airport suspends all fights ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Orlando Melbourne International Airport will close its Terminal at 11:59 p.m. Sunday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

MLB is suspending all airline, rental car and parking operations until the storm has passed.

The airfield will remain open for emergency relief until the weather no longer permits safe operations.

The airport is asking passengers to contact their airline directly if they have questions or concerns.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center still has Florida in the cone, but the biggest impacts now look to stay out to sea.

Stay with News 6 on air and online for updates on Hurricane Dorian

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.