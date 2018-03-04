Mobile clinic offers free health care services to Eustis-area residents

EUSTIS, Fla. - Hundreds of people filled the Lake County Fairgrounds this weekend to receive free health care services.

The doors opened early Saturday and Sunday mornings for people to participate in the Remote Area Medical event.

RAM is a non-governmental organization that operates mobile medical clinics around the county and provides free health care services.

Deliver the Difference, a Eustis nonprofit organization, coordinated the event with RAM to serve the Central Florida community.

Organizers say about 500 people attended the free mobile clinic. They received medical, dental and vision services.

People from near and far drove to the fairgrounds in Eustis to partake in the mobile medical clinic.

Volunteer medical professionals provided the health care services. Some of the services included receiving new glasses, having teeth pulled, and getting medical checkups.

Organizers estimate they provided $400,000 worth of free care.

Due to time constraints, organizers said participants were only allowed to choose between dental and vision services. They could choose to come back the next day for another service.

Organizers said they would have served more people if they had more dental and vision medical professionals. They're hoping more medical professionals will volunteer their time and resources for future events.

The founder of Deliver the Difference said they plan to host another RAM event in Eustis next year and are already working to organize an event in Osceola County.

