Mom charged after 3-year-old boy nearly drowns in hot tub, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A mother is facing charges after her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a hot tub while in her care, according to the Daytona Beach Shore Police Department.

Police said Apryl Connolly, 36, was at Perry's Ocean Edge Resort with her twins boys and the children's father Sunday night and while the man went to gather the family's belongings, Connolly was supposed to be watching the children.

A front desk clerk who was watching surveillance footage saw the twins return to the hot tub and were standing on an interior seat, then one of them stepped into the middle and went underwater, according to a news release.

The witness called a staff member to respond to the pool and when he arrived, a guest said she had seen the boy floating in the hot tub, police said. The staff member turned off the hot tub jets, saw the boy submerged and jumped in to save him, according to authorities.

The boy was not breathing and he had no pulse.

The staff member and the boy's father began CPR until a guest was able to take over and get the child to breath on his own, the report said. The boy was taken to Halifax Medical Center, then transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children due to the severity of his injuries.

Police said surveillance video showed that Connolly was throwing away a pill while her child was being resuscitated. She also admitted to consuming alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone prior to the incident, the report said.

Connolly is facing charges of child neglect and destruction of evidence.

