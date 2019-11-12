More than 100,000 bees invade Longwood woman's yard

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood woman got quite the surprise when she discovered a large swarm of bees had taken over a trailer in her backyard.

Oneda Williams said she didn't realize the bees were a cause of concern until her house phone stopped working.

"I had been away in Kentucky and I had come back and people had been trying to call me," said Williams. "They couldn't get through to the land phone and I didn't know why."

The 76-year-old called a repairman to fix her phone line but upon arrival he told her he couldn't do the job because of the bees swirling nearby.

Eventually another technician came out and fixed her phone line. Williams said the incident revealed the bee problem she had was enough to take real action.

"I had seen them but I didn't pay much attention to them because bees go everywhere, I didn't invite them to come here," Williams said.

Unsure of what to do next, Williams called News 6 for help. Oxx Simeina, of Oxx Beekeeping decided to step in and help.

When Simeina arrived to inspect the trailer he determined more than 100,000 wild bees had invaded Williams' backyard.

"It always feels great to help people get bees removed from their property, especially when they can't afford it," said Simeina.

Simeina said he will have to return to William's house to remove the second hive in the trailer. He said the wild bees aren't overly aggressive but will defend their hive.



