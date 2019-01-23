Motive in Florida bank shooting unknown, police say

SEBRING, Fla. - Sebring police said they don't yet know the motive behind the 21-year-old accused of gunning down at least five people in a SunTrust bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said the suspected shooter, Zephen Xaver, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the SunTrust Bank branch on U.S. 27 South. Xaver, of Sebring, is accused of killing five people.

The Florida town is about two hours south of Kissimmee.

Hoglund said a man contacted dispatch Wednesday afternoon and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police said initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered. Hogland said after SWAT entered the bank they found five shooting victims.

"I know he surrendered peacefully, he did not put up a fight, he was taken into custody in handcuffs," Sebring police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

Unlike many shootings where a motive is never determined because the suspect is killed or commits suicide authorities will be able to possibly determine a motive. About 70 percent of active shooter incidents end with the suspect’s death.

