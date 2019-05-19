VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead following a crash Saturday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7 p.m. at Thompson and Carpenter avenues.

According to FHP, Jeffery Veino, 32, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle west on Thompson Avenue. Veino cruised through a stop sign and was struck by an Jeep in the middle of the intersection.

Veino was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep sustained no injuries in the crash.

According to troopers, the crash is still being investigated and officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

