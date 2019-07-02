Mount Dora police chief relieved of duties after inappropriate remark accusation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The Mount Dora chief has been relieved of duties after an investigation stemming from an inappropriate remark he made at an awards ceremony.

Mount Dora Police Chief John O'Grady was supposed to present an award to couple who owns Las Palmas restaurant in April. Since a medical emergency kept the couple from attending, the chief allowed a Hispanic officer to accept the award their behalf.

He reportedly said the officer should accept the award saying, "Here come take this, these are your people."

The officer replied saying he's Puerto Rican and O'Grady said, "same thing," according to the report. The officer described the situation as offensive and humiliating in a hostile work complaint.

"The remarks are in no way reflective of the city’s values, principals and ideals and can only be characterized as insensitive and inappropriate. The city has prepared an apology that is being distributed to all members and sponsors that were in attendance at the Mount Dora Heroes Foundation Golf Tournament," Mount Dora spokeswoman Lisa McDonald said in April.

City attorney Sherry Sutphen said that effective immediately, O'Grady will no longer serve as police chief or director of public safety.

“The investigation concluded that there was overwhelming evidence of a department fraught with distrust and a lack of respect for O’Grady’s leadership. It also concluded that O’Grady engaged in behavior unbecoming of a city of Mount Dora employee," she said.

Acting Chief Robert Bell will continue serving in the role until a formal search can be conducted.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.