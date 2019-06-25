Mount Dora police search for missing man

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora police are searching for a missing 56-year-old man.

Police said Duane Eddy Royster was reported missing Monday. Royster was last seen Sunday by the owner of the home, police said.

It is unknown if Royster is in need of his medication, according to police.

Royster was described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Royster's whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

