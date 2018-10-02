Multiple agencies respond to Fern Perk after nearby shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - At least three Seminole County law enforcement agencies are responding to a reported shooting in the Fern Park area late Tuesday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office public information officer Bob Kealing, deputies were responding to the shooting between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17-92.

The Sheriff's Office set up a media staging area at South Jackson and Merritt streets and deputies are expected to provide an update.

Kealing said deputies are also at a second scene where a suspect's vehicle crashed along U.S. Highway 17-92 north of Maitland Boulevard.

Casselberry and Altamonte Springs police were also at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Confirmed shooting in Seminole County. I’m on the scene working to gather more details. This is on Jackson Street near Merritt Street pic.twitter.com/4oISGj1ToX — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) October 2, 2018

Map of the area were Seminole deputies, Altamonte Springs and Casselberry police are responding to a shooting on Oct. 2, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.