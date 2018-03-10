Multiple cars, motorcycles involved in New Smyrna Beach crash, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple cars and motorcycles Saturday, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The crash happened in the area of Mike's Corner and State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials said two cars and three motorcycles were involved in the crash, and one person was entrapped.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.