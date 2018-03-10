News

Multiple cars, motorcycles involved in New Smyrna Beach crash, officials say

Crash happened in area of Mike's Corner, State Road 44

Photos courtesy of the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple cars and motorcycles Saturday, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The crash happened in the area of Mike's Corner and State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials said two cars and three motorcycles were involved in the crash, and one person was entrapped.

New Smyrna Beach crash scene 2 3-10-18

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, officials said.

