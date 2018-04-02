Murder suspect dies in chase, gun battle with police in Tampa

iStock/amphotora

TAMPA, Fla. - When a murder suspect sought in Georgia attempted to carjack an innocent bystander and then shot at Tampa police officers, the officers returned fire, killing the man, authorities said Sunday.

The officers were trying to arrest the man at the time, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

No officers were injured.

The shooting took place at the intersection of East 28th Avenue and North 15th Street. The 41-year-old man ran from his car, attempted a carjacking and then opened fire at police.

The chase started just after 6:10 p.m. when police spotted the man in a white Chevy Impala, officers said.

For the next several minutes, the suspect sped down Interstate 275 and several Tampa streets, firing at officers and trying to evade them.

The Florida Highway Patrol assisted Tampa police.

After the shooting, officials from both police agencies attempted CPR on the suspect.

Stay with News 6 for the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.