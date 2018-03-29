MyPark app reserves parking spots at three Orlando shopping centers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three Orlando shopping centers are using the MyPark app to allow shoppers to reserve parking spots before they even show up to shop.

Florida Mall, Orlando Vineland Outlets and the International Premium Outlets will begin this service next month.

A certain number of spaces will be reserved at these shopping centers. Once users of the app approve, a park device in each stall will lower and allow the users to drive into their spot.

The parking spaces will cost $3 dollars for up to two hours. The app is free to download.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.