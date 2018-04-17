Mystery surrounds missing Indian River county man

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Indian River County man who has been missing since April 7 might have been the victim of foul play, according to his mother, Tammy Gilley.

Gilley told News 6 she flew in from Maine last week after she learned that her son, Brandon Gilley, a recovering alcoholic, had been missing for six days.

Gilley said she last spoke to her son via an online messenger on Easter Sunday, and once more a few days later.

“I can’t stop looking for him," she said Tuesday. “I’m willing to put up a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his discovery.”

The 47-year-old single mother is convinced something violent happened to her son.

“I think he’s gone,” she said. “I can’t tell you what I really think happened right now. I don’t want to screw up the investigation.”

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted the missing man’s photo this week.

The last thing her son wrote to her in a message was, “Happy Easter beautiful I love you.”

Gilley said she received a call from her son’s best friend on April 9, telling her that Brandon was missing.

She said her son had about three months left of probation after he was arrested in 2014. Since then, he has worked as an electrician. She said he was looking forward to completing his probation, and was considering moving out of state for work.

He drives a 2002 black Chevy Cavalier.

Anyone with information about Brandon Gilley's whereabouts can call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 or Tammy Gilley at 207-242-7647.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.