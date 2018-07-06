Naked Florida man found riffling through stranger's home, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A naked Florida man broke into a woman's home while she sleeping, riffled through her belongings and stole several items before he was arrested down the street, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Authorities said the victim woke shortly after midnight on Friday to find a naked man, later identified as 19-year-old Shawn Plotts, lurking in her bedroom.

"I woke up and there's a man in my bedroom," the victim told a 911 operator.

Plotts ran out of the back door after the woman screamed for him to leave, the affidavit said.

"No, he's naked. I screamed and he hollered and he ran out," the woman said.

When police arrived at the home on Kumquat Drive, they said they could see that the victim's home had clearly been ransacked and there was broken glass on the floor. A wet pair of men's underwear was found outside near a window, according to the report.

The victim told police that her bank cards and other items were stolen.

Officers said those items were recovered when they found Plotts walking down the road from the scene of the crime, wearing only a pair of jeans.

Plotts told police that he was walking to his girlfriend's house. He refused to answer questions about the burglary, but claimed that he found the victim's bank cards, her car keys and the other stolen items, according to the affidavit.

Plotts was arrested on charges of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and theft.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.