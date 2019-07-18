Naked man wearing sports bra linked to car burglaries, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A naked man wearing only a dark sports bra, a hat and shoes was spotted in New Port Richey burglarizing vehicles Sunday morning, deputies say.

Camera footage shows the man in a fenced parking lot at the U.S. Water Services Corp., according to the Pasco County Sherriff's Office.

Deputies said the man burglarized several company vehicles before leaving the area, located on Cross Bayou Boulevard in New Port Richey.

The Sherrif's Office released a surveillance video of the unidentified man. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #19-029093.

