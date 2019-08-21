News

National Hurricane Center issues advisory on Tropical Storm Chantal over north Atlantic

Formation chance through 48 hours is near 100%

By ClickOrlando Staff
PHOTO CREDIT: National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory on Tropical Storm Chantal.

Recent satellite wind data shows that a small low-pressure area more than 450 miles southeast of Halifax and Nova Scotia has acquired a well-defined circulation and is producing tropical-storm force winds.

The NHC said the system is moving eastward at 15 to 20 mph across the open north Atlantic.

The formation chance through 48 hours is near 100% and a formation chance through five days is near 100%.

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said this storm will not be a threat to Florida.
 

