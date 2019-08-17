National Hurricane Center monitoring Atlantic disturbance near North Florida

PHOTO CREDIT: National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized disturbance near North Florida on Friday evening.

Meteorologists said any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow and to occur over the next few days while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

The forecast shows the system is expected to produce heavy rain along with a threat of flash flooding in Northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.