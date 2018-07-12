National Ice Cream Day is upon us: Get the scoop on free treats

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, if you can believe such a glorious “holiday” exists. So let’s talk about where to find some free or discounted treats, shall we?

Here are some deals we found:

Dippin' Dots --

People who visit participating Dippin’ Dots stores or shopping center locations during select times on Sunday, July 15, will receive one free mini cup. Keep in mind, these times vary by location. Find a Dippin' Dots near you.

Carvel --

Carvel is running a buy one, get-one-free deal on cups and cones for soft ice cream only. This is valid at participating locations on Sunday only. Find a Carvel near you.

Dairy Queen and Baskin Robbins -- Both of these companies are offering deals if you download their apps. If you snag the DQ app before the end of the month, you can get a voucher for a free small Blizzard. And if you're more of a Baskin Robbins person, check out special offers such as BOGO cones, BOGO 99-cent sundaes and $2 off a medium milkshake (again, when you download the app). Find a Dairy Queen near you | Find a Baskin Robbins near you.

Yogurtland --

This National Ice Cream Day promotion features a BOGO offer from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Find a Yogurtland near you.

Your Pie --

Stop by Your Pie on Sunday for a free scoop of gelato, while supplies last and at participating locations only. Find a Your Pie near you.

Whole Foods --

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, all Whole Foods Market stores will have a three-day sale on Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti dairy and nondairy ice cream pints. Customers can choose two of any of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6. Prime Members receive an extra 10 percent off. Check with your local store for flavor selections. This offer is valid at U.S. Whole Foods Market stores from July 13 to 15, while supplies last. Find a Whole Foods near you.

As always, before you head out, it might be worth checking to make sure your local shops are offering these deals, as they do vary by participating locations. Also, hit up your favorite local ice cream stand in person or on social media to see if they have any deals going on.

