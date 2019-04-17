Police: Florida teen 'infatuated' with Columbine sought for making threats

LITTLETON, Colo. - Here's the latest on the search for a Florida teen accused of making threats that put Denver-area schools on alert.

5 a.m.

Police in South Florida say a young woman being sought for allegedly posing a credible threat that has put Denver-area schools on lockdown was reported missing on Monday night by her parents.

Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz confirmed that parents of 18-year-old Sol Pais last saw her on Sunday and reported her missing on Monday.

The Miami Herald and WTVJ are reporting that the teen is a senior at Miami Beach High School. The FBI was interviewing the family and neighbors on Tuesday.

Authorities say Pais flew to Colorado on Monday and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition after expressing an "infatuation" with the mass shooting at Columbine High School 20 years ago.

The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2x5iwddsMp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

12:40 a.m.

Education officials say Denver-area public schools will be closed Wednesday due to an ongoing safety concern as authorities search for a woman who they say is armed, making threats and "infatuated" with the Columbine High School shooting.

Authorities say 18-year-old Sol Pais made undisclosed threats that prompted Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

Denver Public Schools said all facilities and programs will be closed Wednesday, and there will be no afternoon activities or athletic competitions.

The district said the decision to close campuses was in collaboration with other Denver metro-area school districts.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

10:15 p.m. Tuesday

Schools in the Denver area are on heightened alert after authorities say a woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Sol Pais after undisclosed threats prompted Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

All schools in the Denver area were urged to tighten security, and some canceled evening activities or moved them inside.

Investigators say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a shotgun and ammunition. Police who might come into contact with her were told to detain her and evaluate her mental health.

Sol Pais, 18.

