Fishermen capture video of ‘massive’ great white shark

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A group of fishermen captured video of a great white shark while fishing off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

Steven White was fishing with friends Monday when he said the shark swam up to their charter boat and circled for 15 minutes.

White says the captain of the boat goat the great white to come even closer by putting extra bait in the water.

Experts say the shark was likely 15 feet long and about 2,000 pounds.