Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file image from police body camera video George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The image was shown as prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave closing arguments at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25 death of Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – After nearly three weeks of testimony including heart-wrenching bystander statements and technical medical information, attorneys in Derek Chauvin's murder trial presented their closing arguments.

Prosecutors played to emotion as they sketched moments from George Floyd’s life and described his struggle under Chauvin's knee. Defense attorney Eric Nelson tried to raise doubts about Floyd’s cause of death, and to portray Chauvin as a “reasonable officer.”

Jurors deliberated for little more than a day before proclaiming Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Here are some highlights from the closing arguments.

“HIS NAME WAS GEORGE PERRY FLOYD, JR.”

That opening line by prosecutor Steve Schleicher set the stage for his sometimes emotional closing argument, reminding jurors who Floyd was, that others cared for him, and that he died surrounded by strangers, writhing on the ground and repeating “I can't breathe.”

To Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender for Hennepin County, that opening line was key because “that brought everyone back to why we are all there.”

“BELIEVE YOUR EYES”

