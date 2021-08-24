Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian walks with a dog at the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street where the ShotSpotter technology is in use above the crossroads. The gunshot detection system that Chicago has spent tens of millions of dollars on and has been touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, the city's watchdog agency has concluded in a scathing report released on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)