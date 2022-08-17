80º

General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs due to seat belt issue

Buckles on third-row seats may malfunction

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – General Motors is recalling nearly a half-million SUVs over a possible problem with seat belts.

The recall applies to 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes and GMC Yukons.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the buckles on third-row seats may malfunction.

The recall affects 484,155 vehicles.

General Motors says owners will be contacted in the coming weeks about getting a free repair.

