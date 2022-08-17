General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs due to seat belt issue

ORLANDO, Fla. – General Motors is recalling nearly a half-million SUVs over a possible problem with seat belts.
The recall applies to 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes and GMC Yukons.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the buckles on third-row seats may malfunction.
The recall affects 484,155 vehicles.
General Motors says owners will be contacted in the coming weeks about getting a free repair.