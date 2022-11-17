Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. – An outside special counsel will conduct a review of the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, university and state officials announced Thursday.

In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked the state's attorney general to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA's response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect.

“After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event."

An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police, which said it planned to provide an update Thursday.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who can appoint special counsel to serve state agencies under certain circumstances, granted UVA's request for the outside probe.

“A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time," Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. "The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities.”

In its request, UVA asked that the probe also “review all relevant University policies and procedures and make recommendations if opportunities for improvement or needs for change are identified."

UVA has said the suspect, student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been on the radar of the school's threat-assessment team since the fall. The university has also provided sometimes-conflicting or erroneous statements about that team's work over the course of the week.

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the Sunday night shooting, which broke out on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington and set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown. Jones is currently being held without bond.

A witness told police the gunman targeted specific victims, shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday during Jones' first court appearance. Authorities have not addressed a possible motive, and neither Jones nor his attorney addressed the charges in court.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the violence. A female student who was injured has since been discharged from a hospital. Football player Mike Hollins, who was also injured, underwent surgery and is still recovering in the hospital.

Hollins was “progressing positively” on Thursday and will hopefully begin to take some steps, according to Joe Gipson, a family spokesperson.

Ryan first announced that the school would pursue an outside investigation in a video posted to social media Wednesday night. In that message, he also said the university would host a memorial service Saturday to honor the lives of the victims, as well as the two people injured. UVA announced Wednesday that it had canceled its scheduled Saturday game against Coastal Carolina.

He also committed to sharing the results of any investigation.

The university said earlier this week that Jones drew the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a “potential hazing issue." UVA has declined to elaborate on the nature of the possible hazing incident, though athletics director Carla Williams said she wasn't aware of any connection with the football program.

During its threat-assessment review, university officials began investigating a report that Jones had a gun and ended up discovering Jones had previously been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021, which he had failed to report, according to a statement.

The school initially said it “escalated his case for disciplinary action” on Oct. 27. But a spokesman, Brian Coy, revised the timeline Tuesday night. He said that likely due to either a human or technical error, the report had not actually been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee, a student-run body, until Tuesday night after the shooting.

___

Associated Press reporters Ben Finley in Norfolk and Denise Lavoie in Richmond contributed to this report.