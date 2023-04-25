Alert: Geisha expands recall on canned shrimp

The company that makes Geisha shrimp is expanding its recall.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all 4-ounce cans distributed in most states since December.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. said the affected shrimp might have been under-processed, making it more susceptible to spoilage.

Anyone who has the recalled shrimp is asked to throw it away, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Click here for more information on the recall and the UPC code for the items.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: