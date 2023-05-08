FDA recalls some at-home COVID tests over bacteria concerns

If you still have a COVID-19 at-home test, this message is for you.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning some should be thrown out because of concerns of bacterial contamination in the liquid solution.

The warning involved certain SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests, which have been recalled. They were distributed by Roche Diagnostics.

The FDA said roughly half a million were distributed to CVS and another 16,000 were distributed to Amazon, but the agency said none of the testing kits were distributed through the federal government’s testing program.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Click here to check out the entire list of recalled lot numbers.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: