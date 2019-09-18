Celebrate Museum Day with free admission this Saturday

If you’re someone who absolutely loves history, or maybe you just really like looking at cool stuff, you might be interested to know there’s a pretty awesome deal available to everyone this Saturday, on Museum Day.

It’s a day in which cultural institutions and museums across the country will allow free entry to anyone who has a Museum Day ticket.

Don’t worry, there’s not some special club you have to be in. All you have to do is visit Smithsonian.com, where you can sign up for one ticket per email address. That ticket will provide admission for two people.

You can search nationwide for which museums are participating in the event by clicking here.

But if you know you're staying local (or somewhat local), click here to see which Florida museums are participating.

Graham Media Group 2019