Florida State vs. Virginia: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida State University starts ACC play against the University of Virginia in Charlottesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Virginia is the No. 25 team in the country with a record of 2-0.

FSU comes into the game with a record of 1-1.

The last time FSU played against UVA was Nov. 8, 2014. Florida State won 34-20.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Virginia is a seven-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 57.

