President Trump says deal reached to end shutdown

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced Friday at the White House that a deal has been reached to end the government shutdown.

Trump said he'll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks -- until Feb. 15.

The action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation's busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.

Flights at several major U.S. airports were halted or delayed Friday due to a shortage of air traffic staff at facilities that control air traffic over seven states, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA, Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Patrol employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began Dec. 22.

The president's address also happens on the same day Roger Stone, a longtime Trump associate, was arrested in Florida.

Stone faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office. The indictment does not accuse Stone of coordinating with the Russian government's election interference in 2016, the key matter under investigation in Mueller's probe.

Sanders said Stone's arrest had nothing to do with the president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

